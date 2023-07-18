A teenager attacked a man with a knife, causing a "significant" neck wound, ACT Policing alleges.
Flynn Crowther Donohue, from Reid, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
The 18-year-old faces a charge of intentionally inflicting grievous bodily harm.
He is yet to enter pleas.
Police allege that about 7.15am on Monday, Donohue attacked another man with a knife at a home in Narrabundah before fleeing on foot.
The alleged victim suffered a significant wound to his neck, and was treated by paramedics at the scene before being transported to hospital.
The teenager was arrested at a home in Reid about 6pm on Monday.
Donohue did not apply for bail on Tuesday and was remanded in custody.
He is scheduled to reappear in court on August 8.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
