Want to be a Barbie girl in a Barbie world?

Shoppers at the Canberra Outlet can now enjoying being a Barbie girl in a Barbie world.
To coincide with the release of the movie Barbie in Australia on Thursday, Canberra Outlet has set up a life-sized Barbie doll box for shoppers to pose in and celebrate all things pink.
Canberra Outlet centre manager Kim Ashton is excited to see visitors have fun with the activation as the movie, starring Margot Robbie, finally hits movie screens in Australia.
"With the movie being released in Australia this week many of our retailers are jumping into Barbie-mania with special lines and products, and we thought, why not do something fun to celebrate with them," she said.
"The life-sized Barbie-box has been created so visitors can step inside and take pictures whilst embracing their Mattel-selves."
So now is the time to pull together your favourite Barbie - or Ken - look. Skipper even?
"We hope to see Barbie-inspired outfits in the centre on their way to the activation," Ms Ashton said.
"If you do take a photo in the activation, please tag us [@CanberraOutlet] as we'd love to see your photos. And if you head to Centre Management after you've posted and tagged us, show us your post and grab a $10 Centre Gift Card."
The Barbie Activation was created by Tiny Creatures & Co and is located between Lindt and Swarovski stores at Canberra Outlet.
