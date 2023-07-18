The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Want to be a Barbie girl in a Barbie world?

Updated July 18 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Winter of Ngunnawal in Canberra Outlet's life-sized Barbie doll box. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Erin Winter of Ngunnawal in Canberra Outlet's life-sized Barbie doll box. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Shoppers at the Canberra Outlet can now enjoying being a Barbie girl in a Barbie world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.