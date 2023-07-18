The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Labor MP Andrew Leigh urges a space for politicians outside the factional system

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated July 19 2023 - 6:46am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Andrew Leigh is going where very few Labor politicians are willing to tread.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.