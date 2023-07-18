The Canberra Times
Voice 'no' case stands by using 'furious' yes supporter Greg Craven in authorised pamphlet

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated July 18 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 11:00am
Much-cited constitutional law expert Greg Craven is "absolutely furious" his words have been included as part of the authorised "no" case against the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament and wants them removed but accepts that "the bird has flown."

