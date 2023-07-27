The Canberra Times
Litbits from July 29, 2023: Catch author talks by Anna Funder and Ryan Cropp

July 27 2023 - 12:00pm
Megan Davis. Picture supplied
July 29: At The Book Cow at 2pm will be the launch of Knock Knock by Katherine Meatherinham and Deb Hudson (illustrations). See: bookcow.com.au.

