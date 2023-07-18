The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT Magistrates Court sentences Riley Fleming over attack outside Mooseheads

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated July 18 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mooseheads nightclub in Civic. Picture by Rohan Thomson
Mooseheads nightclub in Civic. Picture by Rohan Thomson

A teenager injured a man outside an infamous Canberra nightclub in a one-punch attack described as "cowardly" and "appalling to watch".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.