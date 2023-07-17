The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Renters feeling cost-of-living financial pressure alongside mortgage holders

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated July 18 2023 - 11:38am, first published 9:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Confidence among renters has plunged to a record low and remains weak across all household types amid concerns financial conditions will deteriorate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.