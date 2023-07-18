Avaana: Empowering wellbeing practitioners and NDIS businesses

Avaana is Australia's first dedicated online wellbeing marketplace that connects everyday Australians with wellbeing practitioners. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

In recent years, there has been a growing demand for health and wellbeing services in Australia. With the rise of mental health awareness, more people are seeking professional help to improve their wellbeing. This demand has led to a surge in wellbeing practitioners offering a range of services, from allied health to natural health, fitness, massage, and day spa.

Running a wellbeing business can be challenging,however, especially when it comes to obtaining valuable government health accreditations such as NDIS, Aged Care, DVA, and NSW Office of Public Guardian. These accreditations are essential for businesses looking to work with vulnerable members of the community and unlock new business and client opportunities. This is where Avaana comes in.

Avaana is Australia's first dedicated online wellbeing marketplace that connects everyday Australians with wellbeing practitioners for two key reasons: providing access to health information and content to help Australians take control of their self-care and wellbeing journey, and connecting them in real-time with practitioners who are best positioned to help them on their wellbeing journey.

But Avaana is more than just a marketplace. They also offer an accreditation service that helps wellbeing practitioners on their platform and other Australian individuals and businesses to obtain valuable government health accreditations.



This not only helps businesses to unlock new business and client opportunities, but it also enables them to help vulnerable members of the community.

One of the accreditations that Avaana helps businesses obtain is the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) registration. The NDIS is a government-funded program that provides support to Australians with disabilities.



Becoming an NDIS provider allows businesses to offer their services to NDIS participants, who can use their NDIS funding to pay for their services.

Obtaining NDIS registration can be a complicated process, but Avaana makes it easy. They provide step-by-step guidance and support throughout the registration process, including help with the application form and the necessary documentation. They also provide ongoing support to help businesses maintain their NDIS registration.

Avaana also helps businesses obtain other valuable government health accreditations, such as Aged Care, DVA, and NSW Office of Public Guardian. These accreditations open up new business and client opportunities, and also provide businesses with the necessary knowledge and skills to work with vulnerable members of the community.

For wellbeing practitioners, obtaining these accreditations can be financially and personally rewarding. They can increase their client base, generate more revenue, fill the off peak times in their schedule, and make a positive impact on the lives of vulnerable members of the community.



But the process of obtaining these accreditations can be time-consuming and overwhelming, especially for small businesses with limited resources.

Avaana's accreditation service takes the stress out of the process, providing businesses with the support they need to obtain these valuable accreditations. They also provide ongoing support to help businesses maintain their accreditations and stay up-to-date with the latest regulations and guidelines.

Avaana's support for NDIS businesses is essential for the wellbeing industry to continue growing and thriving in Australia. By helping businesses obtain valuable government health accreditations, Avaana is empowering them to make a positive impact on the lives of vulnerable members of the community.



By providing a range of tools and resources to help practitioners run their businesses more efficiently and effectively, Avaana is also empowering them to grow and succeed in a competitive market.

Avaana's commitment to supporting and creating NDIS compliant businesses and helping wellbeing practitioners is paving the way for a brighter, healthier future for all Australians. By partnering with Avaana, businesses can not only unlock new opportunities but also make a positive impact on the lives of vulnerable members of the community.

