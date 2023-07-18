The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Electric fire truck audit conclusions 'uncomfortable' for top public servant Richard Glenn

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated July 18 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 11:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justice and Community Safety Directorate director-general Richard Glenn appears before a budget estimates hearing on Tuesday at the Legislative Assembly. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Justice and Community Safety Directorate director-general Richard Glenn appears before a budget estimates hearing on Tuesday at the Legislative Assembly. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

A top public servant has said he was uncomfortable with the conclusions in an audit which had concluded the purchase of an Australian-first hybrid electric fire truck breached ACT procurement rules.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.