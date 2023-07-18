A new approach to family law in Australia

With eight established offices since its founding in 2013, a growing team, and an increasing number of satisfied clients, Unified Lawyers can make their case to be one of the fastest-growing family law firms in Australia.

Like most successful start-ups, this local family law firm was built from the ground up and is now a steady player in Australia's competitive legal scene.

Where it started

Unified Lawyers is the brainchild of Mark Machaalani and Dominic Nguyen, who both worked at high-paying jobs at large corporate legal firms before starting their local law firm.

Although they performed well, they noticed a lack of personal connection with their clients. The firms they worked for prioritised billing and generating sales, while they still got results, the clients' best interests were at times, overlooked.

Recognising the need for a better approach, they envisioned a law firm that would not only achieve financial success but also simplify legal jargon, prioritise the clients' success, and foster mutually beneficial relationships in the long run.

At first, the idea was met with doubts and naysayers. After all, they were leaving a very stable work that some people would call their dream job. But after many years of thinking and planning, they were able to prove other people wrong and launch the firm in 2013.

Their first client was a family-run telecommunications business that was facing unfair treatment from their franchisor. When every lawyer turned them down, Mark and Dominic took up the case and fought hard for the family and succeeded where others had failed.

This experience, according to Mark and Dominic, was a pivotal moment for them, as it made them realise that they could build a remarkable legal practice by prioritising the client's needs above everything else.

That's when they decided that Unified Lawyers is going to be a customer-first firm, focusing on making a difference in the lives and businesses of their clients and the team.

10 years later

Fast forward a decade later, Unified Lawyers is not only a thriving family law firm but also a successful and award-winning one.

They recently opened offices in Melbourne CBD and Brisbane CBD this year, adding to the six existing locations in Sydney CBD, Parramatta, Marrickville, Bondi, Miranda and North Sydney, to accommodate the high demand for their legal services.

Opening their doors in strategic locations in Australia's central business districts allows them to help more Australian families navigate their family law matters and move forward with their lives, which has been the ultimate goal since day one.

Aside from a growing team, a growing number of clients and offices to accommodate them, Unified Lawyers has also earned several accolades and awards here and there, which are a testament to their dedication to providing families with quality legal services.

Below are only some of the awards and recognitions they have received over the years:

Corporate Int'l Global Awards Winner 2023: Property Law Firm of the Year in Australia

Corporate Int'l Global Awards Winner 2023: Family Law Firm of the Year in Australia

Three Best Rated 2023: Top 3 Family Lawyers in Sydney

Three Best Rated 2023: Top 3 Conveyancers in Sydney

Best Family Law Firm 2022

Word of Mouth 2022 Service Awardee

Lawyers Weekly Champions of Pride 2021: Finalist

Australasian Lawyer Top Boutique Firm 2021 Awardee

How unified lawyers can help you

Unified Lawyers provide comprehensive legal services to help you navigate through complex legal processes during a very difficult time of your life. They will guide you through the process, protect your rights, and help you achieve the best possible outcome in your particular situation.

Divorce

If you are considering getting a divorce, Unified Lawyers can guide you through the legal processes of the fall out that comes with ending a relationship. The team will help you understand the requirements for your divorce in Australia and assist you in filing the necessary paperwork. They can also provide advice on matters related to property division, child custody, and spousal support.

Child custody

When parents separate or divorce, determining child custody arrangements can be emotionally challenging. This is exactly why working with Unified Lawyers could help you. They can help you navigate this process and work towards the best interests of your child.

They can also assist you in negotiating parenting plans, and visitation schedules, and resolving disputes related to child custody.

Financial binding agreements

A financial binding agreement, also known as a prenuptial agreement or a financial settlement agreement, is a legal document that outlines the financial arrangements between parties in a relationship. Unified Lawyers can help you draft, review, and negotiate these agreements to protect your interests and provide clarity in case of a separation or divorce.

Property settlements

During a divorce or separation, property division can be a complex issue. They can assist you in negotiating and reaching a fair property settlement with your former partner. This includes assessing the value of assets, considering contributions made by each party, and ensuring a fair distribution of property.