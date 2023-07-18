The Canberra Times
Concrete truck accident closes part of Fairbairn Ave and Treloar Cres roundabout

Bageshri Savyasachi
Sara Garrity
By Bageshri Savyasachi, and Sara Garrity
Updated July 18 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 12:00pm
Emergency services report Fairbairn Avenue has reopened after clean up crews spent all day on Tuesday tending to an overturned cement truck near Campbell.

