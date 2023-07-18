Emergency services report Fairbairn Avenue has reopened after clean up crews spent all day on Tuesday tending to an overturned cement truck near Campbell.
Eastbound traffic on Fairbairn Ave was stopped from 9.10am, and emergency services officially left the scene at around 4pm.
They report the vehicle has been removed from the road.
They had previously urged people picking up children from schools in the surrounding areas to find an alternate route.
Police, Fire and Rescue, and the Ambulance service were called to a roundabout at the intersection of Fairbairn Avenue and Treloar Crescent at the time of the incident.
A medium-sized truck carrying wet cement had tipped on its left side as it drove around the Campbell roundabout near the Australian War Memorial.
The top-heavy truck was found with cement spilling from the back of its mixer in the middle of the two lanes on Fairbairn Ave.
It was being driven by a subcontractor for the Elvin Group, a supplier of premixed cement.
Members from the Construction Forestry Maritime Mining Energy Union were also on scene.
Acting Inspector Lisa Broomhall from ACT Police said there were no injuries reported.
Clean up began about 10.40am this morning, and continued until just after 3pm.
Workers reportedly created a dam of soil around the truck to collect the wet cement and make the truck lighter before putting it right side up. An army truck and a small excavator were also at the scene.
A crane reportedly remained on the scene just after 4pm, as crews packed up.
