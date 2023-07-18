The road on one side of Fairbairn Avenue will remain closed while clean-up crews attend to a concrete truck fallen on its side.
Eastbound traffic on Fairbairn Ave has been stopped while westbound traffic on the road continues as per usual.
People travelling to Canberra Airport will need to take Parkes Way and Morsehead Drive to avoid delays.
Police, Fire and Rescue, and the Ambulance service were called to a roundabout at the intersection of Fairbairn Avenue and Treloar Crescent about 9.10am on Tuesday.
A medium-sized truck carrying wet cement had tipped on its left side as it drove around the Campbell roundabout near the Australian War Memorial.
The top-heavy truck was found with cement spilling from the back of its mixer in the middle of the two lanes on Fairbairn Ave.
It was being driven by a subcontractor for the Elvin Group, a supplier of premixed cement.
Members from the Construction Forestry Maritime Mining Energy Union were also on scene.
Acting Inspector Lisa Broomhall from ACT Police said there were no injuries reported.
Clean up began about 10.40am this morning. Workers created a dam of soil around the truck to collect the wet cement and make the truck lighter before putting it right side up. An army truck, a crane from city services, and a small excavator were also at the scene.
More updates to come.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
