The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Concrete truck accident closes part of Fairbairn Ave and Treloar Cres roundabout

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated July 18 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The road on one side of Fairbairn Avenue will remain closed while clean-up crews attend to a concrete truck fallen on its side.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.