Could Australian coach Eddie Jones be about to send an SOS to a trio of Wallabies legends?
Matt Giteau, Drew Mitchell and Adam Ashley-Cooper, boasting a combined 295 Test caps, will make a shock return to the field on Saturday in what could be the first step on the path to an unlikely World Cup appearance.
The trio have had conversations with Jones in recent weeks and have a long history with the coach. Jones handed Giteau his first gold jersey back in 2002 and knows what it takes to progress deep in the tournament.
Giteau and Mitchell also answered an urgent call from former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika prior to the 2015 World Cup and played a crucial role in the side's run to the final.
The trio will line up for the Queanbeyan Whites in their fourth grade clash with Goulburn at Campese Field on Saturday afternoon and excitement is high.
Giteau, however, is eager to temper expectations and does not expect any positive feedback from Jones following the match.
"We'll definitely be sending a message to Eddie Jones, I don't know if it will be a positive one," Giteau said.
"There's a bit of anxiety. Drew's certain he's going to tear a hammy, he hopes it's not too early. Adam Ashley-Cooper is thinking the same. Body-wise, hopefully we'll be OK but it's more the skill-set. We need to be sure everyone's expectations are nice and low and we'll probably meet them."
Rather than the first step on an unlikely comeback, Giteau has vowed Saturday's appearance is a one-off and all for a good cause.
The Whites are hosting their annual Win The Day charity round, raising money for the organisation set up by the footballer's sister Kristy after her daughter Ka'ili was diagnosed with a rare cancer.
Since its formation in 2020, the organisation has grown to provide a range of services for children battling cancer and their families.
Giteau vowed to step on to the field alongside his brother-in-law Sok to raise money for Win The Day following his retirement and he's thrilled to deliver on the promise on Saturday afternoon.
"It's a charity that supports so many families that were in a position like my sister was," he said. "Thankfully Ka'ili is in remission and got to ring the bell. We're very fortunate in that regard but the fact my sister started up the charity when she was in the middle of all that speaks volumes.
"I'm super proud of Kristy and Sok and my mum and dad, who have been along for the whole journey. The whole family has been through a lot and have come out the other end with a charity that supports people with rare cancer. I know it's 100 per cent going to the right people and supporting families in need."
Giteau has been proud to play a small role in the growth of Win The Day, but said much of the credit must go to his sister, Sok and the Canberra community.
Kristy set up the charity with the goal of helping just one family. Today, they have helped more than 100 and they are aiming to expand the services provided over the coming years.
Saturday, she said, is an opportunity to raise awareness, funds and watch a trio of retired rugby players prove they've still got it.
"We want people to come and see three has-been rugby players in a world of pain," Kristy said. "We want it to be an upbeat, light, jovial moment. Some of the oncology families will be coming to present jerseys, it will be a really beautiful day.
"When we first set out, we wanted one family to be better off than what we were. That's my legacy to my family and also my legacy to another family. The fact we've gone into triple figures has blown me away. I'm also not surprised it's come from the Canberra community. I've been here since I was a small child and it's the best community in the world."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
