Wallabies coach Eddie Jones is shaking up the Test squad after two games and his brutal selection calls coincide with the comeback of three of his former pupils.
Matt Giteau, Drew Mitchell and Adam Ashley-Cooper, boasting a combined 295 Test caps, will make a shock return to the field on Saturday and the trio have spoken to Jones in recent weeks.
Jones handed Giteau his first Wallabies appearance in 2002 and then coached Mitchell and Ashley-Cooper in the Test set up before they went on to have glittering individual careers.
And now they're set to combine again in a World Cup year, but there's more anxiety than hope ahead of a fourth-grade Queanbeyan Whites clash against Goulburn.
"We'll definitely be sending a message to Eddie Jones, I don't know if it will be a positive one," Giteau laughed.
"There's a bit of anxiety. Drew's certain he's going to tear a hammy, he hopes it's not too early. Adam Ashley-Cooper is thinking the same. Body-wise, hopefully we'll be OK but it's more the skill-set. We need to be sure everyone's expectations are nice and low and we'll probably meet them."
The chance to watch the three former Wallabies backs in action is part of a family deal Giteau made with his brother in law and it's all for a good cause.
The Whites are hosting their annual Win The Day charity round, raising money for the organisation set up by the Gieau's sister Kristy after her daughter Ka'ili was diagnosed with a rare cancer.
Since its formation in 2020, the organisation has grown to provide a range of services for children battling cancer and their families. The charity has provided meals to 4950 carers, supported 23 families when their child relapsed, assisted four families with accommodation grants, four families with free counselling and financial support for a celebration of life ceremony.
Ka'ili went into remission earlier this month. Giteau vowed to step on to the field alongside Kristy's partner Sok to raise money for Win The Day following his retirement and he's thrilled to finally deliver.
Giteau ended his playing career last year after a stint in the United States and last played in the Canberra rugby competition when he lined up for Gungahlin.
"It's a charity that supports so many families that were in a position like my sister was," he said. "Thankfully Ka'ili is in remission and got to ring the bell. We're very fortunate in that regard but the fact my sister started up the charity when she was in the middle of all that speaks volumes.
"I'm super proud of Kristy and Sok and my mum and dad, who have been along for the whole journey. The whole family has been through a lot and have come out the other end with a charity that supports people with rare cancer. I know it's 100 per cent going to the right people and supporting families in need."
Giteau has been proud to play a small role in the growth of Win The Day, but said much of the credit must go to his sister, Sok and the Canberra community.
Kristy set up the charity with the goal of helping just one family. Today, they have helped more than 100 and they are aiming to expand the services provided over the coming years.
Saturday, she said, is an opportunity to raise awareness, funds and watch a trio of retired rugby players prove they've still got it.
"We want people to come and see three has-been rugby players in a world of pain," Kristy said. "We want it to be an upbeat, light, jovial moment. Some of the oncology families will be coming to present jerseys, it will be a really beautiful day.
"When we first set out, we wanted one family to be better off than what we were. That's my legacy to my family and also my legacy to another family. The fact we've gone into triple figures has blown me away. I'm also not surprised it's come from the Canberra community. I've been here since I was a small child and it's the best community in the world."
