The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Wallabies legends Giteau, Ashley-Cooper, Mitchell set for Queanbeyan Whites appearance

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated July 20 2023 - 1:56pm, first published July 19 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Giteau, Drew Mitchell and Adam Ashley-Cooper will make a shock return to the field on Saturday afternoon. Picture Getty Images
Matt Giteau, Drew Mitchell and Adam Ashley-Cooper will make a shock return to the field on Saturday afternoon. Picture Getty Images

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones is shaking up the Test squad after two games and his brutal selection calls coincide with the comeback of three of his former pupils.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.