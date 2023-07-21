A quiet hero has been cleaning up Canberra's streets and, at the same time, not polluting the environment any further.
The City Renewal Authority has purchased the territory's first zero-emissions sweeper and it has been cruising the inner-north since last week.
Affectionately known as 'Sweeping Beauty' by the on-ground team, the machine is environmentally friendly and much quieter than its non-electric predecessor.
The sweeper's muted movements mean that the team looking after the cleanliness of central suburbs like Braddon can start earlier in the day.
"Now, often the on-ground team has gone through the city before workers and residents are even out and about on their daily business," the CRA's director of place experience Jen Ramsay said.
Sweeping Beauty takes three hours to charge and can be on cleaning duty for up to nine hours.
While it is one of the country's first zero emissions sweepers, the European-made machine could possibly be Australia's first zero emissions sweeper, scrubber, and vaccum.
Ms Ramsay said it was far more effective and had the ability to pick up about 800 kilograms of leaves and debris.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The team is very passionate about this vehicle and the benefits that it brings to the city," she said.
"It is also in line with our goals to bring sustainable benefits to the city centre."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.