The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Zero-emissions sweeper newest addition to Canberra city's place team

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
July 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A quiet hero has been cleaning up Canberra's streets and, at the same time, not polluting the environment any further.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.