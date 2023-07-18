The Canberra Times
Times Past: July 19, 1991

July 19 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on July 19, 1991.
Did you help save the Canberra Raiders rugby league players in 1991? The Canberra Times featured the struggle that the Canberra Raiders club was under with the players' salary cap introduction.

