Times Past: July 19, 1991

Did you help save the Canberra Raiders rugby league players in 1991? The Canberra Times featured the struggle that the Canberra Raiders club was under with the players' salary cap introduction.
A group of "friends and acquaintances" fired the first shots in the battle to keep the Canberra Raiders rugby league team intact - they formed a trust to assist with player payments. From an unlikely liaison of business-suited power-brokers and a track-suited coach came a plan which promised to capture the imagination of the Canberra public and, if successful, keep the ACT's local heroes at home.
In the absence of trust chairman, Fred Daly, lobbyist Richard Farmer announced to the waiting media the birth of what many were already seeing as the savior of the Green Machine.
"Distressed at the thought that many of the people who have made it [Canberra] such a great side might not be here in the future, some friends and acquaintances had got together to see if we could find a way of at least solving some of the financial problems so that we don't lose, not only our star players, but also those playing in the reserve and Presidents Cup sides," Mr Farmer said.
Mr Farmer said that the trust had no interest in being a part of the administration of the club itself, but just wanted to support the players.
The coach Tim Sheens was a part of the formation of the trust but only in an advisory capacity. Sheens said that salary cap speculation was not a problem to be addressed immediately, although he acknowledged that a major reduction in the Raiders' current cap of $1.5 million would severely hamper the club's future.
For example, if the League had planned to cut the salary cap of the Raiders to $1.1M, but the trust could guarantee $300,000 was available for player payments, then the League could be persuaded to leave the cap at $1.4M.
The campaign "Rescue a Raider" was launched and the public was encouraged to give what they could to the trust fund to ensure the Green Machine would stay.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.