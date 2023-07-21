The Canberra Times

Add value to your property with a simple DIY driveway upgrade

July 21 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
As a first impression, this tired concrete driveway does nothing for the home. Pictures DULUX AUSTRALIA. Photographer David Mitchener
As a first impression, this tired concrete driveway does nothing for the home. Pictures DULUX AUSTRALIA. Photographer David Mitchener

It's the one part of the home we take for granted. Driveways suffer from constant wear and tear and can make a home look shabby and in need of maintenance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.