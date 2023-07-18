As a highlight of Canberra's newest major festival, Unchartered Territory, HYPERSPECTRAL positions talented contemporary artists within a broader community of exceptional innovators.
This unique audio-visual event represents an exploration of the limitless potential for growth, transformation, and renewal in our ever-evolving world.
Now in its second year, this edition of HYPERSPECTRAL explored the theme of "Rebirth" through creative technology and media.
