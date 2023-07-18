The Canberra Times
Deloitte, EY criticised by Senate inquiry into consulting for failing to provide information

Miriam Webber
Miriam Webber
Updated July 18 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 2:45pm
EY representatives, including Oceania chief executive officer and managing partner David Larocca appear before the Senate committee. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
The chair of a Senate committee inquiring into consulting firms in the wake of PwC's tax leak scandal has warned firms they "are all under extreme pressure" to share information with parliament.

