Independent Senator Lidia Thorpe has taken aim at both "yes" and "no" camps following the publication of the official Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum pamphlet, which she says she has been excluded from.
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson also issued her own statement on the Voice after her essay on the proposal didn't make it into the pamphlet.
The Australian Electoral Commission on Tuesday published the cases for and against a proposed constitutionally enshrined Indigenous advisory body, as submitted by parliamentarians from both sides.
Senator Thorpe, who voted against the constitutional alteration bill last month but said her point of view was excluded by the Coalition-led "no" pamphlet committee, said both cases lacked substance.
She accused the "yes" campaign of using "emotive language" and the "no" campaign of "fear mongering".
"I didn't think I could read something on the AEC website with even less substance than the 'yes' case, but then I read the 'no' case."
"The 'no' campaign have clearly taken advantage of the pamphlet not being fact checked and done more to embolden racists than they have to argue against the Voice," she said.
Uluru Dialogue co-chairs Megan Davis and Pat Anderson, have also criticised the "no" campaign, stating their case was "cooked" and featured "misleading information".
Constitutional law expert Greg Craven, whose comments had been included in the "no" side of the pamphlet to shore up their argument, also told The Canberra Times he was "absolutely furious" about the use of his words, which he said have been twisted.
The electoral commission has said it will not be fact checking or making changes to the the essays submitted by both camps.
Senator Thorpe earlier sought to distance herself from the wider conservative-dominated "no" movement but last month made it clear she would be campaigning against the Voice.
On Tuesday, she slammed the "yes" campaign, describing the Voice as a "smokescreen to cover up the continued process of the violent colonisation".
"They provide no historical evidence that an advisory body would have an impact, fail to recognise that there have been many ineffective advisory bodies in the past, and present a model of the advisory body that has not been debated or agreed to by First Nations people," she said in a statement.
"The war on our people continues."
Senator Hanson did not comment on the "no" case or her ability to contribute to the pamphlet in the statement released on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for Senator Hanson told The Canberra Times that Senator Hanson submitted her essay to the "no" committee but no part of the essay was directly used in the pamphlet.
Instead, Senator Hanson, in her statement, claimed the "yes" campaign was promoting the "myth" that the Voice would improve life outcomes for Indigenous Australians.
"The Indigenous leaders promoting the Voice are the same ones who have been advising Australian governments on Indigenous issues for decades," Senator Hanson said.
"Indigenous disadvantage remains firmly entrenched in remote communities, and hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars have been wasted."
Senator Thorpe said she will be releasing a further statement from the the Blak Sovereign Movement and "providing those voting with truth that cuts through the emotive language of the 'yes' campaign and the fear mongering of the conservative 'no' campaign."
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
