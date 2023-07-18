If the Voice only passes by a narrow margin nobody has won

Now that the proposed "yes" and "no" Voice pamphlets have been released, one aspect which very much needs to be acknowledged and perhaps better wrestled with is that for the impending referendum, unlike a preferential system election, the vote will be binary.
Thus, there really cannot be a victory lap for any result that is not an overwhelming affirmation, as there was rightfully back in 1967.
A 55 per cent to 45 per cent win or loss would mean that virtually every second person you pass in the street voted differently to you. Even a 75 per cent to 25 per cent result will still leave something of a bitter aftertaste, especially if there is an overwhelming consensus one way or the other from a whole state.
The way I see it, there would have been no shame with Labor saying that it has listened and reconsidered, and thus planned to take a likely-successful referendum concerning only Indigenous constitutional recognition to the people later this year.
It could then commit to refining those initiatives that are working in regional and rural Australia and jettisoning those that are not.
Otherwise there may well be something of a renewed social tribalism when the numbers are finally tallied and the heart of the nation is revealed.
It's a pity that the main headline on the front page of The Canberra Times on Tuesday was "Voice battlelines drawn". It is a shame that such an important topic has been given the connotations of war.
People reading may well be sucked into an aggressive stance on the issue.
We need less shouty politics and a gentler pose that brings hope into a world where there is precious little of that commodity.
The press have a duty here, one where chasing the next salacious headline is replaced with reporting the truth, and yes, finding the good news.
I read with outrage your article "Capital's giant phone goal" (canberratimes.com.au, July 15) about the ACT government's decision to delay the enforcement of penalties for using a mobile while driving.
This is unlawful and the new detection cameras have been installed. They are operational and have detected more than 100 offences a day during the trial period. Apparently penalties won't be enforced until early next year.
But why wait? The cynic in me suspects that following the debacle of the introduction of the 40kmh city precinct speed limit the government is taking a more risk averse approach.
It is going out of its way to appease the public, to make people aware, and to hopefully lessen the backlash when they are caught.
I can't think of any other reason for it to forego a veritable jackpot for the ACT Treasury's coffers from fines.
Ian Jannaway believes, regarding the Barbie film, that "the world is really dumbing down" (Letters, July 14). I agree and suggest it's downward plummet is aided by the recent The Canberra Times front page headline: "This is gonna be awesome"
Are there no standards to strive for now? Is everything aimed at the lowest common denominator? Let's try lifting our game.
The replacement of Dr Lowe as the governor of the RBA was expected as a result of inflation policy impacts and criticism of low interest rate predictions made before the inflationary Ukraine War and COVID caused international supply chain challenges and price rises.
However, I doubt that we can expect any significant policy changes so long as the RBA considers it has to bluntly act.
Interest rate increases around the world are also a capital inflow constraint.
Nevertheless our government could be applying greater complementary fiscal action. In particular it could cap domestic gas prices to "cost plus inflation".
This would be preferable to letting producers inflict "spot pricing".
It would provide certainty and threaten no foreign transitional capital.
It would also be beneficial if legislation was passed to reduce the allocation of profits to shareholders in order to ensure workers received a proper wage.
Creating a future fund for social and affordable housing through off-budget borrowing and the like is also beneficial and can reduce inflationary effects.
Levies and windfall profit taxes on selected exports would allow the government to assist the needy.
The RBA could then act moderately.
In the spirit of tongue-in-cheek suggestions, some of which might even be possible, a solution to the ACT's needs could be to negotiate with the NSW government to develop the corridor along the railway line to Cooma.
The railway could start up again at a fraction of the cost of the city's light rail providing rapid commutes into the territory.
I can think of at least one potential NIMBY who might suddenly promote filling in the lake as an alternative and with less than a tongue-in-cheek tone.
Anne Willenborg (Letters, July 17) and I probably ought to hold our tongues, in cheek or not, lest someone in authority takes us seriously as they might so easily do.
What would a Voice do that existing agencies don't, say Peter Toscan and Charles Meszaros? (Letters, July 9)
The National Indigenous Australian Agency is an umbrella policy organisation of government.
It isn't a forum for, or representative of, Indigenous Australians. Nor are any other agencies affecting them.
Policy done to people is what has been done in indigenous affairs since Federation.
The Voice provides a way to hear from the Indigenous community. It sets the stage for policy to take into account the views of Aboriginal Australians.
Some other agencies are so completely captured by those they regulate that no formal Voice is needed. But that is not the case here.
Support the Voice; support hearing from the people our decisions and attitudes affect.
The Gungahlin plan for commercial lease and 45 apartments with only 15 car spaces is absurd. Why doesn't the ACT government understand people need cars and parking.
It may be okay to catch public transport to work but cars are still a necessity.
Taking children to sporting events, tutoring and sports practice in different areas you need a car. The lack of parking around the apartments in Gungahlin is appalling and is causing anger and frustration among shop owners and residents. Why is the government ignoring these concerns?
Albert Einstein was concerned with the great social issues of his day.
The unwritten laws of the Jim Crow era were enforced by the lynching of any Africa American who refused to obey them. In 1946 Einstein joined the American Crusade Against Lynching, resulting in criticism from anti-Semites and an investigation by the FBI.
Einstein's plea to his fellow Americans to join him in fighting lynching is eerily relevant in today's Australia.
Australians have a choice. We can be a Voice for reconciliation, tolerance and unity. Or we can echo the hateful rubbish put out by ultra-conservative commentators on pay TV and their acolytes on social media.
The world is on a dangerous path of endless war preparation and confrontation. In Australia the Ben Roberts-Smith saga has shown that the "warrior culture" can be soul-destroying for soldiers and families.
This should also remind political leaders of the risks of committing us to unending military adventures without proper reflection on our national values and using our democratic structures for decision-making.
In the case of the Russia-Ukraine war, there must be greater efforts to achieve a cease-fire and a parallel negotiation process.
Good on Don Sephton (Letters, July 18) for reminding us of the difference between "clean sweep" and "whitewash". To be fair to the ABC, it was the only media I noted that did use the correct "clean sweep".
Mind you, Aunty has bigger fish to fry; the Andrew Probyn affair, David Speers as the new Canberra "political lead" (sic) and a bungled defamation case that could cost a million or more.
Now there's a clean sweep, with perhaps a whitewash thrown in.
We are annoyed with the media's obsession with one particular player when soccer is a team game. The Canberra Times is no exception (July 18). This is demeaning to all the other players. Sam Kerr cannot win the World Cup on her own.
The Victorian government's decision to cancel the Commonwealth Games due to cost should be a message to the ACT government that the billions being spent on the tram should be used to improve health and educational facilities as well as more economical and environmentally friendly public transport.
Perhaps we could ask Charlie to pay for the games. He is the head of the Commonwealth and is not short of a quid. Come on.
Your editorial "Gap report demolishes 'privilege' claim" (canberratimes.com.au, July 14) makes a formidable case for all Australians to recognise the under-privileged status of Indigenous people. You also make a very strong case for voting "yes". It would be a cold, hard-hearted voter who voted "no".
So Scott Morrison is receiving legal aid to defend himself regarding robodebt. The 500,000 people who were unlawfully accused of having debts did not have access to such largesse. Does this demonstrate the political class will continue to preference itself as opposed to the public?
It is obscene that Scott Morrison will have legal aid regarding the robodebt scandal. He and his minions set about robbing people of money to which they were entitled. They should not get any help from anyone until the last robodebt process is finished.
Peter Dutton has said Scott Morrison will make the decision that's "right for him". This is selfish. What about the interests of the electorate, Parliament and the Liberal Party.
Fr Peter Day (Letters, July 15) doesn't seem to like democracy. With democracy under threat around the world why does a non-elected Church officer have a problem with the best form of organising human society ever developed.
Simon Cowan's claim that "elites shouldn't define equality" ("Harvard University affirmative action reveals flaw in zero-sum equality push", canberratimes.com.au, July 15) is odd given he seems a well-paid advocate for the top end of town with a weekly soapbox. Are some "elites" more equal than others?
I am constantly amazed at the arrogance of those who will vote "no" or "informal" on the basis they know more about what is best for First Nations peoples than the wise elders who spent years consulting before drafting the Uluru Statement.
