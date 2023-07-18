The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

If the Voice only passes by a narrow margin nobody has won

By Letters to the Editor
July 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Support for the "yes" case is taking many forms. Pat Farmer "ran for the Voice" in April this year. Picture by Phillip Briggs
Support for the "yes" case is taking many forms. Pat Farmer "ran for the Voice" in April this year. Picture by Phillip Briggs

Now that the proposed "yes" and "no" Voice pamphlets have been released, one aspect which very much needs to be acknowledged and perhaps better wrestled with is that for the impending referendum, unlike a preferential system election, the vote will be binary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.