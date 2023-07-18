NSW Rural Fire Service is currently fighting a fire at Shannons Flat in the Snowy Monaro region, just 70km outside of the ACT.
The fire has been burning for some time. A spokesperson from the NSW Rural Fire Service said it had grown from previously reported 20 hectares to 37 hectares in size.
Its status was changed from "out of control" to "being contained" after 5pm.
The fire is burning in an south easterly direction towards Roberts Mountain, but is currently posing no threat to lives.
NSW Rural Fire Service said nine trucks are on the scene, trying to contain its eastern edge burning through "bushland and scrub". The other edges of the fire have been mostly contained, they said.
A dozer was also being deployed to help fight the eastern edge of the fire.
NSW Rural Fire Service said the cause of the fire is believed to be a possible escaped private burn.
More to come.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.