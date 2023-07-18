The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Out of control fire burning at Shannons Flat, just outside ACT border

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated July 18 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW Rural Fire Service is currently fighting a fire at Shannons Flat in the Snowy Monaro region, just 70km outside of the ACT.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.