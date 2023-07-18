The Canberra Times
Police are searching for 34-year-old Tina Quinn, missing for more than two days near Yass

By Peter Brewer
Updated July 18 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 2:30pm
Missing woman Tina Quinn. Picture NSW Police
Missing woman Tina Quinn. Picture NSW Police

NSW police and State Emergency Service volunteers are conducting a major search of an area near Yass River Road, looking for a woman who was reported missing since around 10.30am on Sunday.

