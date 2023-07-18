NSW police are renewing their appeal for public assistance in locating missing woman Tina Quinn.
Police and State Emergency Service volunteers have been conducting a major search of an area near Yass River Road, looking for her.
The coordinated land search began around 9.15am on Tuesday.
Ms Quinn, aged 34, was last seen at a property on Yass River Road, Yass River, about 10.30am on Sunday, July 16.
She was in contact with family about 5pm the same day via text message however, has not been able to be contacted since.
Officers attached to The Hume Police District were notified and commenced inquiries to locate her.
Investigations that have been underway since she went missing have identified on Wednesday night she may have been travelling in a white Toyota Land Cruiser bearing a NSW registration DG39KF.
Police said they have since located the vehicle, but are asking anyone who may have been it at the time of Tina Quinn's disappearance to come forward
Police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare.
Tina is described as being of African appearance, about 175cm tall, of thin build, with light brown hair, light brown eyes and a tattoo of three five-pointed stars on the back of her neck.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Yass Police, or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
