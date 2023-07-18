Effective stormwater drainage solutions for Canberra homes and businesses

Efficient stormwater management is essential for homes and businesses. Picture Shutterstock

Proper stormwater management is critical to maintaining a safe and sustainable environment. It is pivotal in preventing flooding, reducing erosion, and preserving water quality.

Given Canberra's unique climate and topographical features, establishing robust stormwater management strategies is vital for both homes and businesses. Given the potential for substantial rainfall, implementing efficient drainage solutions becomes essential.

The following sections delve into six practical and effective stormwater drainage solutions tailored for the Canberra locale.

1. Installation of french drains

A French drain is a tried-and-true solution for many stormwater management issues. Essentially, it's a gravel-filled trench that contains a perforated pipe. This pipe works to swiftly direct stormwater away from your property, preventing the accumulation that could lead to damage.

The prime benefit of a French drain is its simplicity and efficacy. It can save a Canberra home or business from a common problem-a blocked stormwater drain. They can be particularly beneficial in areas prone to waterlogging and properties with basements susceptible to flooding.

However, French drains present challenges. They rely heavily on proper installation, including optimal gradient and strategic placement, for their effectiveness. Moreover, regular maintenance is necessary to fix a blocked stormwater drain and prevent clogging, ensuring the system remains effective.



2. Use of swales and buffer strips

Swales and buffer strips offer another ecological and aesthetic stormwater management solution. A swale is a shallow, broad depression designed to manage water runoff, filter pollutants, and increase rainwater infiltration. On the other hand, buffer strips are areas of land covered with vegetation to intercept pollutants in stormwater runoff.

These solutions offer a natural, visually pleasing method to control stormwater, promoting biodiversity while reducing water runoff and soil erosion. They're particularly suitable for more significant properties or those adjacent to natural water bodies in Canberra.

However, swales and buffer strips do come with their potential downsides. They can occupy considerable space and may not be suitable for highly urbanised or densely built-up areas. They also require regular maintenance to ensure healthy vegetation and avoid becoming mosquito breeding grounds.



3. Rain gardens and bioretention cells

Rain gardens and bioretention cells are stormwater solutions that combine function with aesthetics. A rain garden is a shallow depression planted with native vegetation, designed to capture, filter, and absorb runoff. Bioretention cells operate similarly but are typically larger, incorporating a more complex design involving soil, plants, and sometimes, a garden underdrain system.

Both solutions help decrease runoff, improve water quality, enhance local aesthetics, promote local biodiversity, and provide habitat for native fauna.

Nevertheless, these systems can require more work to install and maintain correctly, including the careful selection of suitable plant species to ensure optimal operation.



4. Incorporating permeable paving

Permeable paving is a construction method that allows stormwater to infiltrate through surfaces that would typically be impervious. This solution can include pervious concrete, porous asphalt, or permeable interlocking pavers.

The main benefit of permeable paving is its ability to significantly reduce surface runoff while being highly adaptable for different uses-from driveways to patios and garden pathways.

However, permeable paving does have its limitations. It may be unsuitable for areas with heavy vehicular traffic due to potential surface wear. Also, it requires regular maintenance to prevent the pores from clogging.



5. Stormwater ponds and wetlands

Stormwater ponds and wetlands are engineered systems designed to mimic natural water bodies, managing stormwater and providing aesthetic and biodiversity benefits.

Stormwater ponds and wetlands significantly mitigate stormwater volume, improve water quality, and provide habitat for local wildlife. They can be particularly advantageous for large properties or community spaces.

However, constructing and maintaining these systems can be challenging and costly. They need careful design to ensure water does not become stagnant, thus attracting unwanted pests.

6. Installation of rainwater tanks

Rainwater tanks are practical solutions that combine stormwater management and water conservation. These systems collect rainwater, usually from rooftops, storing it for future use. This water can be utilised for various non-potable applications, ranging from watering the garden and washing vehicles to flushing toilets and supplying laundry water.

Incorporating rainwater tanks into Canberra's homes and businesses helps manage the stormwater volume. By containing the runoff, these tanks prevent the overburdening of stormwater systems, thereby reducing the risk of localised flooding. In addition to this vital role, the tanks provide an excellent source of 'free' water, substantially reducing mains water usage.

Conclusion