Voice race is on to win hearts and minds

By The Canberra Times
July 19 2023 - 5:30am
Given the official release of the respective "yes" and "no" pamphlets for the Voice to Parliament and executive government referendum effectively marks the beginning of campaigning in earnest it is hard to understand why the Prime Minister still refuses to name a date.

