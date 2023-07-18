Three Canberra schools were evacuated as a precaution on Tuesday after they each received threatening phone calls.
Students at Duffy Primary School, Alfred Deakin High School and Stromlo High School were all evacuated while police conducted investigations.
In an email message to parents and carers of students at Duffy Primary School, the principal Katie Smith said she would like to "commend staff and students who acted swiftly and responsibly".
"Our school was one of several that received a similar phone call today," she said.
ACT police said they were responding to what was strongly suspected to be hoax activity, and "all necessary precautions had been taken".
The evacuated school students returned to class before pick-up.
ACT schools have only just returned after the July term break.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
