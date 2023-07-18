The Canberra Times
News from the US has opened up the possibility of a 'Goldilocks' economy

Peter Martin
Peter Martin
July 19 2023 - 5:30am
That we might be able to pull off yet another first ought no longer to surprise us. Picture Shutterstock
What if Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe and his successor Michelle Bullock were able to achieve something truly remarkable - a steady decline in inflation without any further increases in interest rates, and without bringing on a recession.

Columnist

Peter Martin is the business and economy editor of the Conversation and a visiting fellow at the Crawford School of Public Policy at the Australian National University. He is a former economics editor of The Canberra Times.

