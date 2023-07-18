Chief Minister Andrew Barr has travelled to New Zealand this week to attend a meeting of business and government leaders.
Mr Barr will spend two days in Wellington, where he will also focus on progressing a sister city agreement with the New Zealand capital and reinstating flights between the two capitals.
The trip will cost $9000.
The Chief Minister will attend the Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum on Wednesday, which brings together government and business to focus policy issues with governments on both sides of the Tasman.
There will also be a dinner reception with the New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.
Mr Barr will also meet with the Wellington City Council and the Wellington Airport.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
The Chief Minister has been lobbying for flights between Canberra and New Zealand for years. There used to be flights between the two capitals but these were scrapped.
Mr Barr travelled to New Zealand last year to lobby for direct flights. This year he has also travelled to Singapore and South Korea and Japan.
A ministerial briefing, released under freedom of information earlier this year, showed planned trips for ACT officials to the United Kingdom, France, Spain, New Zealand, the United States, Thailand, Vanuatu, Indonesia and Singapore over this financial year.
Further trips to China, Singapore, India, Thailand, Vietnam and the US are planned for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 financial years, the briefing showed.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.