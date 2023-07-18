The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

'Cooked,' official 'no' Voice case ripped for out of context Greg Craven, Thomas Mayo quotes

Karen Barlow
Natalie Vikhrov
By Karen Barlow, and Natalie Vikhrov
Updated July 18 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Controversy surrounds the authorised "no" case against the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament with at least two prominent "yes" supporters saying their words have been taken out of context to seed doubt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.