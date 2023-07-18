The Canberra Times

Dan Andrews' $7b decision raises questions over future of Commonwealth Games

By Cameron Mee
Updated July 18 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 4:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gold Coast Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi was a hit with fans during the 2018 event. Picture Getty Images
Gold Coast Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi was a hit with fans during the 2018 event. Picture Getty Images

The writing has been on the wall for the Commonwealth Games for a number of years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.