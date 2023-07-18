The Canberra Times

Voice to Parliament: the official 'yes' and 'no' cases to swing your vote and fill you in

By Karen Barlow
Updated July 18 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 4:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linda Burney and Jacinta Nampijinpa Price. Pictures by Elesa Kurtz, Sitthixay Ditthavong
Linda Burney and Jacinta Nampijinpa Price. Pictures by Elesa Kurtz, Sitthixay Ditthavong

The "yes" and "no" cases for the proposed Voice to Parliament have made their pitches ahead of this year's referendum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.