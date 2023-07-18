The ACT's acting Director of Public Prosecutions has defended the relationship between his office and the police, saying media coverage around issues was "grossly exaggerated".
Anthony Williamson SC said he had met regularly with ACT chief police officer Neil Gaughan and these interactions were "positive and productive".
The relationship between the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the police has come under intense scrutiny and is the subject of an inquiry following the trial of Bruce Lehrmann.
"The media around the nature of the relationship with police is grossly exaggerated," he said.
"Contrary to what the media might have you believe, the relationship between the police and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is a very strong one.
"Every day there are dozens of interactions between police and prosecutors, which I would suggest are highly professional and highly productive."
Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC accused police of being "clearly aligned" with the man who allegedly raped Brittany Higgins after a "very clear campaign" failed to stop him pursuing a sexual assault charge.
Mr Drumgold wrote to the ACT's chief police officer last November, days after the trial of Mr Lehrmann was aborted because of juror misconduct, making several explosive claims.
The letter prompted a board of inquiry to be set up to examine the conduct of police and prosecutors in the case.
Mr Drumgold has been on leave since appearing at the inquiry in mid-May. This leave was recently extended until the end of August.
Mr Williamson appeared at an ACT budget estimates hearing on Tuesday and was asked about how long he would be in the acting position and what was expected to happen beyond August.
"I am unaware of what the incumbent Mr Drumgold plans to do, how much more leave he might take. It's entirely a matter for him. I've had no discussion with him about that nor have I had any discussion with government," he said.
Mr Williamson was also asked about morale in the office following the board of inquiry.
"All things considered, I would say morale is quite good and I'm quite proud of the office in terms of the way they've continued to prosecute matters in a highly diligent and professional manner," he said.
"Notwithstanding the fact that the publicity surrounding the board of inquiry is not lost on them but all things being equal they are doing a tremendous job in getting on with their core business."
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
