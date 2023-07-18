The Australian Sports Commission will offer mental health support to athletes affected by the Victorian government's decision to pull out of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Tuesday's announcement shocked multiple high-profile organisations, including the ASC and rocked the sports world.
Thousands of athletes stand to be adversely impacted by the news, with the future of the Commonwealth Games now hanging in the balance.
ASC chief executive Kieren Perkins was disappointed with the announcement and said athletes will be provided with the necessary support to process the news.
"It's obviously been a very difficult day for a lot of our athletes, coaches and the high performance staff and obviously staff within our national sporting organisations hearing this news," Perkins said. "We have reached out to everybody to reinforce that we're here to provide support and the AIS mental health referral network is one of those mechanisms.
"There's a number of programs and pieces of capability we have to help support people to cope with obviously this big change to what have been very well sort out plans for the next 36 months as people have thought about their lead up to a home Commonwealth Games."
Perkins was speaking as both the most senior official in Australian sport and a four-time Commonwealth Games champion.
The ex-swimmer used the 1990 Auckland Games to launch into the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, where he won a breakthrough gold.
While the Commonwealth Games have diminished in importance in recent years, Perkins said they remain a vital global competition and urged organisers to find a way to ensure the 2026 event goes ahead.
"There's no doubt that the Commonwealth Games Federation internationally have got a a very big challenge on their hands with three years out to the timing of hosting the Games," he said. "To find a new venue or a new country that's willing to take it on to be able to put it together is going to be quite a significant task.
"This will be a very big test for the Commonwealth Games sporting associations to see what the commitment is to the event going forward.
"How it can actually be delivered and how can we continue to hold on to what really has been world-leading in being a multi-sport event where both para and able-body athletes were coexisting in the one event? That inclusion was something that I know many of our athletes and many people involved in sport in Australia were always very proud of the Commonwealth Games for delivering."
