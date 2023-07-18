The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT government weighs in on Victoria Commonwealth Games debacle

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated July 18 2023 - 7:28pm, first published 5:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ACT government says it won't be a Commonwealth Games saviour. Main picture supplied
The ACT government says it won't be a Commonwealth Games saviour. Main picture supplied

The ACT government has joined its bigger, and much richer, interstate counterparts in ruling out a Commonwealth Games rescue package after the event was thrown into turmoil on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.