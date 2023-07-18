The ACT government has joined its bigger, and much richer, interstate counterparts in ruling out a Commonwealth Games rescue package after the event was thrown into turmoil on Tuesday.
The 2026 Games are in limbo after the Victorian government withdrew because of a cost blowout, prompting a scramble for other states and territories to declare their interest, or lack of, in hosting rights.
All of the major contenders - NSW, Western Australia, South Australia and Queensland - have rejected the idea, while the ACT government has nowhere near enough infrastructure to support a major event.
Canberra's stadium saga has stalled over the past 14 years and while the city has swimming, hockey, rectangular sport fields and an athletics track, none have the amenities required for big crowds.
Even if a new stadium was built, the $7 billion blowout of Victoria's plans is far too big for Canberra to consider hosting. The only way Canberra could be involved if Australian states and territories agreed on a multi-city event across the country.
"The ACT government can confirm we will not bid to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games," an spokesperson said.
Athletes and sports were thrown into chaos as news broke. There are still three years of planning to be done, but there are now genuine fears the Commonwealth Games has become an unviable product.
Retired swimming champion Petria Thomas has stepped into the role of Australian team chef de mission ahead of the cancelled Victorian Games.
"This is a significant blow to the hundreds of athletes and their support teams working toward qualification for a Games here at home - I am thinking of them today", Thomas said.
"We understand the disappointment and the impact this decision will have on their ability to plan and prepare for the Games in 2026, and we are committed to finding a resolution alongside the CGF.
"The Commonwealth Games is a pillar on the Australian sporting calendar, and I remain wholeheartedly committed to providing athletes with every opportunity to represent their country again at a Commonwealth Games.
"The Commonwealth Games remain the only integrated multi-sport event that brings together able-bodied and para-athletes, raising awareness and support for inclusion on the global stage.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"The news that Victoria will no longer be hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games is extremely disappointing, but my team and I are totally committed to delivering for Australia's athletes and our team when a new host is found."
Meanwhile, Brisbane Olympics organisers are distancing themselves from Victoria's shock decision to ditch the Commonwealth Games, saying the two events are completely different.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews on Tuesday blamed cost blowouts as he pulled the plug on hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
It triggered immediate calls for Queensland to rethink its commitment to the 2032 Olympics, which the state's premier was quick to reject.
Annastacia Palaszczuk insisted Queensland had "done our sums" and was on sound financial footing, which she said was "very different" to Victoria.
Ms Palaszczuk said Games funding had already been secured through a $7 billion state and federal deal.
She also said the 2032 Olympics would be completely different to previous Games.
"It is a completely different scenario to the previous Olympics, the Tokyo Olympics, where they had to build big, big venues," Ms Palaszczuk said.
"We don't have to do that."
Unveiling the Olympic Rings and Paralympics Agitos, Brisbane Games chief executive Cindy Hook said the 2032 event would be cost-neutral to the taxpayer.
"I'm confident that we are going to work hard to maximise our commercial success and then live within our means to deliver a balanced budget," she told reporters in Brisbane.
Ms Hook rejected suggestions preparations were on shaky ground, saying the situation was poles apart from Victoria.
"We have a long runway and more time than they did to plan," she said.
"That time, if used well, will be very much to our advantage."
- with AAP
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
