Hudson Young is aiming to use his experience in the State of Origin series to turbo-charge the Canberra Raiders' premiership campaign.
Young made his Origin debut in this year's series won by Queensland, playing the first two games for NSW before he was dropped for the dead rubber.
Now back in club land and gearing up for a physical match against the Warriors in Auckland on Friday night, Young is fully focused on sealing a top-four finish in the Raiders' last seven games of the regular season before finals.
"It was definitely a good experience to be in that arena," Young told The Canberra Times.
"I'm taking what I learnt in NSW camp back to the Raiders and hopefully it can help.
"I only played a couple of games, but Origin definitely slowed down the NRL a bit for me.
"Just learning stuff from players and coaches in camp, it'll have a good effect in my game in the back end of the season."
Young didn't get to taste victory with the Blues in game three after being cut following the first two NSW lost, and that has motivated him to do everything he can to return to Origin next year.
And there's no better way to do that than to win a premiership with Canberra.
"Missing out on game three really hurt and it definitely lit a fire inside me to get back out there," he said.
"In saying that, I was very happy to see the Blues beat the Maroons in game three."
The second-rower said he had no trouble dealing with the ups and downs of the Origin series, and was well supported by Raiders coach Ricky Stuart throughout.
As speculation continues about the future of Blues coach Brad Fittler following the series defeat, Young supported the league legend's return while NSW Rugby League's board are set to announce their plans later this year.
But Young also backed Stuart to take the coaching reins of NSW if he wanted the job and if the Raiders allowed assistants Mick Crawley and Michael Maguire to handle club duties during the Origin period.
Stuart coached NSW in their 2005 series win over Queensland, and lost two series in 2011-2012.
"I don't see why Stick wouldn't do it either, because he's been there and done it before," Young said of the former Blues coach.
"I haven't spoken to him about it, but if that's something that he'd want to do, I'm sure that the state would back him and players would back him too."
The Raiders arrived in New Zealand on Tuesday ahead of their game at Mount Smart Stadium, giving them plenty of time to acclimatise on their first trip across the ditch since 2019, which Canberra won 46-12.
Victory for Canberra is crucial for the Raiders to maintain their position in the top four on the NRL ladder with the Warriors nipping at their heels in fifth.
