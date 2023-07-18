The northbound lanes of John Gorton Drive have reopened following a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Tuesday evening.
Paramedics, fire and rescue crews and police attended the scene near the Cotter Road intersection just after 5.30pm.
Traffic was being diverted left onto Cotter Road, in the direction of Eucumbene Drive in Duffy, at the affected intersection at the time of the collision.
Cars were still backed up to the Tuggeranong Parkway turn off from the intersection just before 7pm.
Two people were assessed by paramedics at the scene, and one was transported to hospital for treatment.
It is understood that their injuries were not life threatening.
It was the second traffic incident on Tuesday, after a cement truck tipped in at a roundabout in Campbell causing road closures throughout the day.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
