Northbound lanes closed along John Gorton drive after car and motorcycle collide near Cotter Road intersection

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated July 18 2023 - 7:17pm, first published 6:00pm
The northbound lanes of John Gorton Drive have reopened following a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Tuesday evening.

