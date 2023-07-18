The GWS Giants locked in coach Julie Fitzgerald for another two years after announcing her contract extension on Tuesday.
The news comes as the Giants are set to conduct a netball clinic on Friday afternoon in Lyneham, with players Matisse Leatherbarrow and Tilly McDonell also visiting schools and clubs on Friday and Saturday.
Fitzgerald is a five-time premiership winning coach, and the longest-serving coach in the history of Australian netball, having been at the NSW Swifts, Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic in New Zealand and the Giants.
Fitzgerald is buzzing to lead the Giants in her eighth season of Super Netball with the club.
"I'm incredibly lucky to be able to work with this team and this club. We've got a lot of things we want to achieve, and we know we're capable of doing it," Fitzgerald said.
"To have an opportunity to build again over the next couple of years is very exciting."
Fitzgerald has taken the Giants to four finals campaigns including two grand finals, and the coach is hungry to get the team back to the top.
"I think the minute we finished the last game; we started planning what we wanted to achieve next year and how we are going to get there," she said.
"We've got a lot of young players and we've invested a lot in them so it's going to be exciting to see how they continue to develop over the next couple of years."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
