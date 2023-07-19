In recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the First Peoples of this land, there shall be a body called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.

The Voice may advise the Parliament and the government of the Commonwealth on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

And finally, it will be up to the democratically-elected Parliament to make laws about precisely what the Voice looks like and how the Voice is to operate - in the same way as the Parliament makes laws about a range of other bodies and subject matters.