What does 'quiet luxury' mean in Canberra's property market?

"Quiet luxury" may not be the easiest concept to define, but a simple starting point might be: "Money talks, wealth whispers."
This movement avoids demonstrations of conspicuous wealth and designer logos in favour of an understated style that could be labelled as classic or timeless.
Two of this week's home listings epitomise the concept of quiet luxury, the agents say.
Bree Prince of HIVE Property, who lists this O'Malley feature property, says the 1981 Willemsen home is a "true original".
"It is packed with modernist features that really set it apart and they combine to convey a sense of quiet confidence in this home's liveability," she says.
"Introduced upgrades have been made in sympathy with the original footprint, with fixtures and fittings that continue its understated elegance."
Prince says that, when it comes to internal finishes and furnishings, quiet luxury starts with a mindset that favours quality and longevity.
"It's about thinking deeply about the feeling you want to achieve in your home over time and what will deliver that," she says.
Steve Thomas of Edge Real Estate says the four-bedroom home in the historic Radburn Residential Precinct has a unique connection with the surrounding heritage-listed parklands.
"There's a strong indoor-outdoor connection that's expressed inside through features like the ash flooring that flows through the living areas, delivering a warm feeling, a sense of elegance," he says.
"That's continued through a deliberately muted palette of materials and furnishings."
What? "Quiet luxury" can be defined as the polar opposite of showing off big-name brands or even ostentatious splashings of cash. As the old saying goes: "Money talks, wealth whispers."
How? It might be in the selection of home furnishings, fittings and fixtures that speak to quality and timeless appeal rather than transactional trends and labels. Class is in. Bling is out.
Who? As far as home design is concerned, quiet-luxury believers are less likely to be projecting wealth, with their homes and more likely to express understated character or a minimalist aesthetic.
Designer-builder Gary Willemsen struck a chord with Canberra buyers in the 1970s and '80s with his modernist-influenced homes, and they are just as popular today.
In fact, they are highly sought-after for the unique perspective that this builder injected into his homes through the inclusion of features like raked ceilings, split levels, sunken rooms, timber highlights and lots of natural light.
They're some of the reasons for the undoubted appeal of this four-bedroom home in a tightly held O'Malley complex that backs onto the Scrivener Hill reserve.
This elevated cul-de-sac location delivers spectacular views over the Woden Valley and toward the Telstra Tower and the Arboretum.
The home's entry leads into the main living level, which is essentially split into two zones: living and three minor bedrooms.
Raked ceilings with timber features increase the sense of space and draw in the natural light, amplified by floor-to-ceiling windows.
Families will enjoy the flexibility of a segregated living room to the front and a family room beyond the central kitchen. There's also a sunken sitting room.
The upper floor is devoted to a loft-style main bedroom with a spacious walk-in wardrobe and en suite.
There are plenty of options for outdoor entertaining, including a pool, and a tennis court for residents and guests of the complex.
The home has a double garage and is close to Canberra Hospital and many schools.
