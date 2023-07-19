Times Past: July 20, 1989

There are few world wide collective moments where people can remember exactly where they were and what they were doing at a specific time. On this day in 1989, The Canberra Times looked back at the interesting correlation between the moon landing and the drop in crime, even if just for a moment.
The pictures on Australian TV screens were black and white and ghostly and, if truth be told, not many could actually make out exactly what they were seeing when Neil Armstrong made his "small step for man, giant leap for mankind".
Several generations of the world's population with access to a TV or radio would be able to tell you where they were at that moment on the 20th July, 1969. It was one of those rare collective moments that had embedded itself in the collective consciousness.
Australians would remember that day as July 21st, 1969 due to the international date line. It was a Monday, and so enthralled were most of the population that they simply stopped doing what they would normally occupy their time.
Even criminals were glued to their (possibly stolen) TV screens - police forces reported a dramatic drop in the crime rate. Productivity took a dive, but many didn't fuss about it.
The great moon landing was "a great achievement, but it suggested a great paradox, too", Professor Manning Clark, Australia's most famed historian, said.
The paradox was that while humans could put a man on the moon, they couldn't solve many socio economic problems on their own planet.
Professor Clark also said, "The moonwalk demythologised the moon for all mankind. As an incurable romantic, I rather regret that".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.