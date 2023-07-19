The Canberra Times
Times Past: July 20, 1989

By Jess Hollingsworth
July 20 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on July 20, 1989.
There are few world wide collective moments where people can remember exactly where they were and what they were doing at a specific time. On this day in 1989, The Canberra Times looked back at the interesting correlation between the moon landing and the drop in crime, even if just for a moment.

