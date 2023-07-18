The Canberra soccer community has been given a massive double boost on the eve of the sport's biggest home event in history.
Despite Canberra fans being sidelined during the Women's World Cup, which starts on Thursday night, the problem-plagued "Home of Football" has taken a giant step forward and Canberra United is set for a significant funding increase.
ACT Sport Minister Yvette Berry has announced the $33 million Home of Football project has progressed through the development application stage after years of being plagued by delays.
It is still unclear when it will be finished after initially being funded in the 2019-20 budget, but the approval is a positive move after concerns it may never be built.
It will be the new training and playing base for Canberra United during the A-League Women's campaign, and the team has doubled its government funding.
Berry has increased the team's allocation from $125,000 to $250,000 to help Canberra United and Capital Football adjust to a full home and away schedule.
The next A-League Women's season will start in October and finish in May, meaning more home games and travel costs.
"The ACT government has a well-established partnership with Canberra United and I'm proud to be able to increase our contribution to the sport," Berry said.
"After the Women's World Cup, I have no doubt there will be added interest in the A-League Women competition, and we wish Canberra United all the best as they prepare for the season ahead."
The government opted not to bid to be a World Cup host, dividing the Canberra soccer community as Australia prepares to jump on board the Matildas bandwagon.
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the per-match fee of around $1 million was too high for the government to pay, instead opting to invest that money in the Home of Football and one-off international fixtures.
But the Home of Football has been stuck in limbo for the past three years due to problems with the site at Throsby and increased costs.
The government has already increased its commitment from $20 million to $29 million, with Capital Football to pay $4.5 million.
But there are ongoing concerns that the final pricetag will be closer to $50 million to ensure the indoor and outdoor facility is completed to the highest standard.
Berry says work can now begin, with hope it will be finished by the end of next year.
The Home of Football has also been mooted as a potential training base for an A-League Men's team if Canberra can secure financial backing to join the competition.
"Throsby Home of Football will be a great facility that supports Canberra United, football and the community well into the future. It's great to have the Estate Development Plan DA approved so we can get on with delivering this important piece of sporting infrastructure," Berry said.
Capital Football boss Ivan Slavich added: "We are delighted that the ACT government has increased the funding for Canberra United to assist with the costs associated with running an elite level football club in the national capital.
"Running a club to the highest possible standards is an expensive venture, and we are grateful that the ACT government have pledged the additional funding to support Canberra United.
"Additionally, we are excited about the prospect the Home of Football in Throsby. This facility is vital to the future of football in Canberra and Capital Football is looking forward to the commencement of building works."
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
