The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Home of Football development approved as Canberra United funding increased

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated July 19 2023 - 10:19am, first published 9:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra United is hoping to move into a new Home of Football. Picture supplied
Canberra United is hoping to move into a new Home of Football. Picture supplied

The Canberra soccer community has been given a massive double boost on the eve of the sport's biggest home event in history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.