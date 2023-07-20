This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Let's press pause on the hyperventilating for a moment. There's an issue on the horizon far more serious than Dan Andrews' sudden dumping of the 2026 Commonwealth Games - let's face it, a second string sporting jamboree anyway. It's called China.
And for once, it's not the usual grab bag of concerns that have troubled us since Xi Jinping rose to power - the military build-up, the domestic repression, the dominance of trade and influence and all that nasty stuff.
It's the economy of our biggest trading partner, which is sputtering badly enough for mining giant Rio Tinto to flag its concern on Wednesday. "China's economic recovery has fallen short of initial market expectations, as the property market downturn continues to weigh on the economy and consumers remain cautious despite monetary policy easing."
International data and analytics company GlobalData also painted a less than rosy picture. "The real estate sector also witnessed a decline, with new housing projects experiencing a 7.2 per cent fall in investment during the first five months of 2023. The unemployment rate among young people has remained persistently high, exceeding 20 per cent from April to June 2023, reaching an all-time high of 21.3 per cent in June 2023."
Things are so crook that while the rest of the world has been jacking up interest rates in the fight against inflation, China has been doing the opposite as it wrestles with deflation. Demand for consumer goods is so low, China's CPI sits at 0 per cent. The other measure - producer price inflation - sits at -5.4 per cent.
And the once high octane residential property market, which for decades underpinned our resources boom, is also flatlining. In the first five months of this year it saw a 7.2 per cent drop in investment. China is also carrying giant levels of debt, some US$10 trillion more than the US, so its capacity to stimulate its economy directly - through cash handouts and the like - are limited.
All this has major implications for our economy as well as China's. Any shortfall in Chinese demand for our iron ore will affect government tax revenues and those surprise surpluses Treasurer Jim Chalmers has enjoyed will take a hit.
The Chinese slowdown also caught the eye of the Reserve Bank, its concern revealed in the minutes from its July meeting, at which it decided to pause its long run of interest rate hikes. "Members noted that China's economic recovery had lost some momentum," the RBA said. "Following a strong rebound from COVID-19 outbreaks and restrictions in early 2023, a range of economic indicators had signalled weaker conditions through April and May."
Years ago, over drinks in Hong Kong long before it was handed back to China, talk around the table was about how exciting it was that the mainland was opening up and what great opportunities its development held for Australia. Our economy suckled on that teat for decades. It's unlikely to run dry but the flow of milk will slow and that will hurt.
The old saying "If America sneezes, the rest of the world catches a cold" now also applies to China. And that's a way more important story than walking away from a Commonwealth Games no one else seems to want.
- Queensland's Environment Minister Leanne Linard has acknowledged the difficulty of deciding the future of problem dingoes on K'gari after arriving on the island following a recent attack. Taking the "significant step" to euthanise is a decision for K'gari's rangers and traditional owners as they investigate Monday's incident involving a pack of dingoes and a woman jogging on the beach.
- An Australian sailor who was rescued by a Mexican tuna boat after being adrift at sea with his dog for three months says he is "grateful" to be alive after setting foot on dry land for the first time since their ordeal began. After a visit from a doctor on board the Maria Delia Tuna, Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock, 54, and his dog Bella disembarked in the Mexican city of Manzanillo from the fishing boat that rescued them.
- Labor members have called on the Albanese government to withdraw from the AUKUS partnership, ahead of high-level talks between Australian and US ministers. In a joint statement on Wednesday, Defence Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Minister Penny Wong confirmed they will meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
THEY SAID IT: "With all of its defects, the global market makes war less likely, even between the USA and China." - Umberto Eco
YOU SAID IT: A review into the regulator meant to ensure agriculture chemicals are safe found the organisation had been captured by the very industry it was supposed to oversee.
"This topic is dear to my heart," writes Bruce. "Here in North West Tasmania different types of vegetables are grown year round and pesticides are routinely used. For example, potato crops are sprayed eight times with different pesticides during their growth stage. Do not believe the hype around Tasmania being clean and green! I have repeatedly tried to warn our local council about the possible cancer issues with Roundup. It is even sprayed around children's playgrounds for weed control! So far I have been ignored."
Julie writes: "I am appalled at the attitude of chemical regulators in Australia. Many herbicides and pesticides are used on our food crops that have been banned in many countries because they are associated with endocrine disruption in living things. Atrazine has been banned for years in Europe but is used widely here on sugar, potatoes and many other food crops. It is no wonder the EU is not interested in receiving agricultural products from Australia. I always try to buy organic fruit, vegetables and meat when it is available although even the regulation standard of declaring organic food in Australia is lax. APVMA was bad enough when it was situated in Canberra. For it to have become more aligned to agricultural interests is very alarming."
It doesn't escape Mark's attention that the APVMA review was conducted out of house. "Just goes to show how inept these government run agencies are and they think it is OK to pay for consultants with our money for something that is their responsibility! And is it any wonder that the vast majority of Australians do not trust politicians? By the way, I don't use Roundup in my garden - but despite all the warnings about this stuff, at least it is effective, unlike many of the supposedly eco friendly or natural weed killers!"
Sandy writes: "Roundup is as toxic as Vegemite, red wine and peanut butter. Without Roundup modern day grain farming is cooked." Just don't spread it on your toast, Sandy, or drink a goblet of It.
"The APVMA clearly had problems before the move to Armidale," writes Arthur. "The reviews of a couple of chemicals being outstanding for 10 or even 20 years is proof of that. The move to Armidale was, I hoped, a beginning of decentralisation of government departments away from major capital cities. Sadly there has been little progress in decentralisation. Moving the APVMA back to Canberra would be a backward step. There is no evidence that the problems were caused by the move to Armidale. Armidale has a university. It is located in an agricultural area and has access to farming facilities where appropriate. The problems of APVMA are due to the staff and governing structure, not the location of the facility. In case you have not guessed I live in the Armidale area on a small farm."
"Nice expose," writes Bede. "Minister Watt needs to increase the power of his rebirth of the agency and consider distancing himself from the hounds. Act more like a fox."
Daniel writes: " As a longtime user of Roundup to control weeds in my garden, and now a sufferer of what my neurologist calls early onset Parkinson's disease, I am shocked to see a link. Thanks for bringing it to my attention, dear Echidna. I'm now going to stop using any form of herbicides and pesticide until the political class leave critically important regulators such as the APVMA well alone."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
