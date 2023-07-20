Julie writes: "I am appalled at the attitude of chemical regulators in Australia. Many herbicides and pesticides are used on our food crops that have been banned in many countries because they are associated with endocrine disruption in living things. Atrazine has been banned for years in Europe but is used widely here on sugar, potatoes and many other food crops. It is no wonder the EU is not interested in receiving agricultural products from Australia. I always try to buy organic fruit, vegetables and meat when it is available although even the regulation standard of declaring organic food in Australia is lax. APVMA was bad enough when it was situated in Canberra. For it to have become more aligned to agricultural interests is very alarming."