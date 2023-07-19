The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

NSW RFS put out bushfire at Shannons Flatnear ACT border, urges people check weather before burning

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated July 19 2023 - 11:03am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A bushfire near the ACT border, 70 kilometres away at Shannons Flat, has been extinguished overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.