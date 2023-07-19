A bushfire near the ACT border, 70 kilometres away at Shannons Flat, has been extinguished overnight.
NSW Rural Fire Service firefighters will be returning to the fire ground on Wednesday to patrol and ensure there are no further embers.
The fire, which spread from a private burn, started about 1pm on Tuesday, and was put out just before midnight.
At the height of the fire, there were six trucks and one dozer working to contain the fire.
There were no reported injuries or damage to property.
Frosty conditions in the area resulted in dried grass and Inspector Ben Shepherd from the NSW RFS said the fire burnt into timbered country near Roberts Mountain.
Mr Shepherd urged community members to monitor conditions and be prepared with adequate firefighting resources on hand when using fire outdoors.
"There's a need for landholders to check weather conditions before lighting up," he said.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
