Hang in there renters, 2024 is looking a lot better

The pressure on rents is set to ease as interest rates come close to peaking and the supply of homes improves, according to a leading property expert.
In a promising development for cash-strapped tenants and the fight to bring down inflation, property market analyst CoreLogic believes the slowdown in rent growth currently underway will continue into next year.
CoreLogic's Head of Research Eliza Owen estimates the annual rate of rent increases, which topped 10 per cent last year before dipping to 9.7 per cent in the June quarter, will slow further during the second half of this year and in 2024.
Ms Owen said while renters in inner city Sydney and Melbourne might not notice a big difference, in places like Canberra, Darwin, Hobart and regional towns rents could "come off a lot".
Median rents in Canberra have already started easing, dropping by 3.2 per cent in the 12 months to May.
The CoreLogic economist said indications that the current cycle of aggressive interest rate increases may be close to ending potentially signaled "good news for renters".
"Rents and interest rates move together over time, so a peak in the cash rate may indicate that growth in rent values is also at, or near, a peak," the economist said.
Expectations of further interest rate increases have cooled in the past two weeks amid mounting evidence that the domestic economy is slowing and inflation in other major economies, most notably the United States, is coming down.
Earlier this month markets judged there was an even chance of August 1 rate hike but now puts the odds at less than one in four.
Opinion among economists is divided. ANZ economists think there will be an extended pause at 4.1 per cent while those at Westpac expect two more hikes to 4.6 per cent and Commonwealth Bank economists tip just one more increase to 4.35 per cent in August.
Ms Owen said interest rates and rents moved together for several reasons. Rents are a significant component of the consumer price index so as they increase they help push inflation higher.
In addition, as interest rates increase property becomes less attractive to investors, slowing the supply of homes to rent and forcing up prices for tenants.
But the CoreLogic economist said rates and rents were not locked together, pointing out that rents accelerated sharply from mid-2020, two years before interest rates took off, as the pandemic encouraged renters to move into smaller households and supply chain disruptions and labour shortages sent the cost of home building soaring, crimping the supply of housing.
The sharp jump in interest rates from May last year exacerbated these pressures by helping discourage investors from the property market at the same time as demand surged because of a rebound in immigration.
But Ms Owen said conditions were now turning.
As rents have become less affordable, people have increasingly been considering forming larger households, she said. In addition, investors were returning to the market while costs and capacity constraints in the building industry were easing, meaning that the supply of new housing was likely to accelerate.
The CoreLogic economist warned renters, however, not to expect rents to fall, but said the rate of increase was likely to slow, possibly to around the long-term average of 2 per cent experienced during the 2010s.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
