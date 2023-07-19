The Canberra Times
Claudia Cataldo to shave Giulia Jones' hair as the two women share the fight to beat breast cancer

By Megan Doherty
Updated July 19 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 10:31am
Claudia Cataldo will be shaving Giulia Jones' hair for charity on July 31. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
A chance encounter has revealed a unifying bond between former MLA Giulia Jones and hair stylist Claudia Cataldo and strengthened their resolve to urge young women to be vigilant against the risk of breast cancer.

