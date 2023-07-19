Australia should look at creating a second national university to lift regional education rates and create more diversity between institutions, a landmark report on higher education suggests.
The Australian Universities Accord panel interim report released on Wednesday proposed five immediate actions and further areas of discussion to set the university sector up for a future where 55 per cent of all jobs will require higher education qualifications by 2050.
The report said the sector would benefit from having a wider range of complementary institutions with unique missions, including examining the merits of a national regional university.
It is unclear what this would mean for the role of the Australian National University based in Canberra.
"We need to create more innovation and diversity between institutions by expanding the scope of mission-based compacts and possible mission-based funding for universities and exploring the creation of a second 'national university' - a National Regional University - plus innovative university study centres with the task of attracting and making it easier for more Australians from rural, remote and outer suburban communities to study at university," the report said.
The report also said the former Coalition government's signature higher education reform, known as the Job-ready Graduates package, should be redesigned before it causes long-term damage to Australian higher education.
Under the package, out-of-pocket costs soared for certain areas of study, such as communications and social studies, while other areas such as teaching, engineering and languages, became more heavily subsidised.
The job-ready graduates package was universally criticised by universities for creating perverse incentives to enrol students in high-fee course and causing an overall drop in the amount of government funding.
"As a starting point, the Job-ready Graduates (JRG) package needs to be redesigned before it causes long-term damage to Australian higher education by increasing the cost of gaining a qualification and penalising equity groups through its unfair and unnecessary 50% pass rule," the interim report said.
READ MORE:
The report said a student-centred, needs-based funding model similar to the school funding model could be explored to encourage institutions to seek out currently underrepresented groups of students.
The review suggests re-establishing a Tertiary Education Commission to oversee the major reforms to the higher education system.
The government has already agreed to implement the five immediate actions identified in the first part of the interim report, including a guaranteed place at university for all eligible First-Nations students and creating 20 new regional university study hubs and 14 suburban university study hubs to support students from equity groups.
Education Minister Jason Clare said more jobs would require a university qualification in the future.
"Only 15 percent of young people from poor families have a university degree. And only 18 percent of young people in the regions do," Mr Clare said.
"This report makes it clear that this has to change. The changes happening in our economy right now means this has to change.
"If we don't, we won't have the skills and the economic firepower we need to make Australia everything it can be in the years ahead."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.