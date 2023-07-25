It probably doesn't help that Chantelle Tannous is married to one of the city's best bartenders. She knows what a good cocktail should taste like.
Chantelle and Soumi Tannous are the co-owners of Bar Beirut and Soumi is regularly winning national awards for his hospitality skills.
But two years ago when Chantelle was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune condition that attacked her liver, it meant alcohol was permanently off the menu.
"It wasn't a big deal for me," says Chantelle.
"I have three young children, it's been some time since my disco clubbing days.
"But it seemed a big deal to those around me."
Every year when Dry July rolls around both Chantelle and Soumi think it's interesting that a lot of people say they'll go into hiding for the month, thinking that's the only way they'll get through a month without alcohol.
They want to break that kind of thinking.
"The Bar Beirut night culture doesn't worship alcohol," Chantelle says.
"It has always been our intention to provide an inclusive space for those who either don't drink or want to take a break but still remain social and enjoy being out at night.
"We've always had non-alcoholic options at Bar Beirut, that's just been a given."
Soumi's alcohol-free espresso martinis and mango mojitos are the stuff of legend. He's also willing to work on alcohol-free versions of your favourite cocktail.
They've seen significant changes in the industry over the past few years, with more and more people seeking no- and low-alcohol alternatives. They're pleased the industry has been quick to respond with solid no- and low-alcoholic beer, wine, and liquor that closely mirrors their alcoholic counterparts.
"I have found it challenging when we go to places where the non-alcoholic options are often limited to water, water with bubbles, or sugary mocktails," Chantelle says.
"It was always important for us to have alternatives for people but post diagnosis, it became even more important.
"You don't know why people aren't drinking alcohol, it's none of our business, we just want to be able to offer an experience that doesn't depend on it."
Chantelle first realised something wasn't right when she had a persistent burning pain in her thoracic spine after the birth of their youngest daughter.
Her doctor ordered a full blood count which revealed she had an inflamed liver for no apparent reason. Follow-ups with a gastroenterologist at the Canberra Hospital resulted in a liver biopsy.
"Just a couple of weeks after first seeing my GP, my health began deteriorating," she says.
"I became incredibly lethargic. I had completely lost my appetite, was nauseous most of the time and lost a significant amount of weight.
"The blood test results and the biopsy revealed I had autoimmune hepatitis. Basically, my body was attacking my liver. It was a shock to receive this diagnosis, from a sore back to a chronic disease, it was not the outcome I was expecting.
"There's no cure but it can be managed with medication. I'm fortunate that my body has responded well to treatment, and the condition is now largely under control."
And she's more than happy to celebrate the outcome with a delicious alcohol-free cocktail.
Bar Rochford, City
Bar manager Liv Kelly is a fan of non-alcoholic drinks and she makes a fabulous mocktail called Bass Man with Lyre's Agave Blanco, grapefruit, lime and grape soda.
Pilot, Ainslie
Canberra's two-hatted Pilot has a non-alcoholic pairing with their seven-course degustation menu. For an extra $55pp, you'll get to try such things as a Carrot grenadine, with pomegranate molasses and juice using carrot scraps from the kitchen, fennel, coriander, cumin and caraway.
Such and Such, City
Same team, same approach. Kane Nelson's serving up a winter shandy here, with Heaps Normal Coffee Run Stout mixed with a housemade Thai basil tea cordial.
Alcove, Braddon
Chief mixologist Ricky Liau can prepare non-alcoholic versions for Alcove's unique cocktail and canape pairing menu given enough notice. It's all rather sophisticated.
Monster Kitchen and Bar, City
Try the Strawberry Smash, using Lyre's Spirit Co pink non-alcoholic gin, strawberry, basil and yuzu; or a Rye N Nuts, with Lyre's Spirit Co non-alcoholic rye whiskey, hazelnuts, orange and bitters.
Queenies, Kingston
Alongside Capital Brewing Co's Alc-Less beer and Heaps Normal's Quite XPA, Queenies has a fun mocktail list, where most of your favourites can be served alcohol-free.
Luna, City
Try the Designated Magic Carpet mocktail, pomegranate, lime, house-made rose and cardamom syrup with non-alcoholic prosecco. Like a whole new world.
Molly Bar, City
The magicians behind the bar at Molly love nothing more than transforming your favourite cocktails into non-alcoholic versions. They enjoy a challenge so see what concoctions you can come up with.
