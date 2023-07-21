New Australian schoolgirls coach Ash Mewburn had a simple goal almost a decade ago - grow the opportunities available for women and girls to play rugby.
The goal was simple, the execution was far more complicated. For so long, women's rugby had been underfunded and girls lacked the pathways and opportunities on offer to the men.
But Mewburn was determined to deliver on her mission and started coaching the girls team at Goulburn High School seven years ago before establishing a women's side at Goulburn Dirty Reds two years later.
Throughout that time, the club's women's 10s team has grown into a premiership winner and ACT rugby competition heavyweight.
"Five years ago, Goulburn women's rugby didn't have a team, we weren't on the map," Mewburn said. "I played five to six years for other clubs in Canberra. Now, we've got a stable women's team in Goulburn, we've partnered up with Trinity Catholic School and we have a pathway for those girls to come into the Dirty Reds women's team.
"Since Super W kicked off in 2018, through to now, we've always had a Goulburn representative, we've got girls playing for Monaro, making country teams. The success has been phenomenal."
MORE SPORT:
Mewburn hopes her experience in Goulburn can be replicated at other clubs across ACT rugby.
The Brumbies have invested significant resources into the women's game, however plenty more work needs to be done to close the gap with the men.
A lack of playing depth has led to an uneven competition and the withdrawal of the Queanbeyan Whites from first grade.
Lopsided results have also made rugby less appealing as options for women to play sport proliferate.
Mewburn recognises the process is a lengthy one but urged all ACT rugby clubs to remain committed to growing their women's and girls programs.
"The biggest thing is not only having an on-field culture but building a positive off-field culture," Mewburn said. "If players are feeling valued, they'll want to play. In our team, we've got mums, uni students, high school girls, ladies from all different backgrounds.
"The best thing about rugby is everyone has a place. It doesn't matter their size, age, weight, everyone has a place. We've worked hard to build our culture over the last five years. We were sustaining numbers, now we're in a position where we're growing numbers. All I ever ask for is having a positive culture on and off the field to bring women through."
Mewburn's focus hasn't purely been on growing the Dirty Reds and she has played a key role in the growth of rugby inside NSW public schools.
The former Brumbies Super W player has progressed up the coaching pathway, leading regional teams, NSW CHS and the NSW All Schools sevens side.
Mewburn was recently named the inaugural coach of the Australian Schoolgirls sevens team. The squad will head to the Global Youth Sevens tournament in Queensland in December.
The coach is thrilled to finally have the schoolgirls pathway complete and expects it to produce a number of players who will represent Australia at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.
"It's not just a merit team anymore, it is a legitimate pathway for these girls to play for their country," Mewburn said. "It's brilliant. This pathway is the future for schoolgirls that will potentially compete in Brisbane in 2032. That's the end goal."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.